NSD Five Cycles Later: Re-grading Wisconsin's 2017 Signing Class

MADISON, Wis. – It’s rare for a coaching staff to land most of its major recruiting targets in any recruiting cycle. To do so would suggest that the program is on the right track nationally. But considering the Badgers were coming off three straight 10-win seasons, it may not be a shock that Wisconsin’s 2017 recruiting class could be labeled a near-perfect class for the program. UW secured written commitments from many of the players it aggressively recruited, landed 10 commits by early May 2016, didn’t suffer a decommitment, and had very few players who could be labeled as “busts” in college. Considering the class produced great UW players like tailback Jonathan Taylor, quarterback Jack Coan, tight end Jake Ferguson, and others, it’s fair to say that the class was better than the initial Rivals.com ranking of 38th in the country.

One of five four-star prospects in Wisconsin's 2017 class, tailback Jonathan Taylor became one of the greatest college tailbacks ever in just three seasons. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The second recruiting class in which head coach Paul Chryst was in charge from start to finish, the coaching staff nabbed all six in-state prospects they offered, successfully utilized their two primetime home games to grab six more, and landed a scholarship player at every position. UW also delivered in the walk-on department by landing three players who started multiple games – defensive end Matt Henningsen, kicker Collin Larsh, and offensive lineman Josh Seltzner. With the early signing period for the 2022 class coming up this week, we look back at Wisconsin’s 2017 class to analyze how good that class actually was.

THE BEST

Other Offers: Four offers from Memphis, Missouri, New Mexico State, and Wyoming. Career Stats: 48 games played. Three tackles and one fumble recovery. Analysis: When a team uses a scholarship on a long snapper, that player is going to play. Ranked the No.1 long snapper in the country, Bay played a lot for the Badgers, served as long snapper on field goal and punt units, and never missed a game in his four seasons. He declared for the NFL Draft after the 2020 season but is still looking for a job.