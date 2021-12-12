NSD Peer-to-Peer: QB Myles Burkett breaks down Badgers' offensive commits
Wisconsin's 2022 class stands at 13 commits heading into the early signing period next week. You have heard about each future Badger from the analysts, the coaches, the players themselves ... but what about one of their soon-to-be teammates?
BadgerBlitz.com spoke with UW quarterback commit Myles Burkett on Saturday afternoon about his peers that are projected to be on the offensive side of the ball.
When talking with the Wisconsin signal caller on Dec. 11, BadgerBlitz.com asked his opinions on what stands out about each player, and what they will bring to the program.
WIDE RECEIVER VINNY ANTHONY II
"From the small bits of film I've seen and just watching him grow as a player, as a person, he's an explosive player. In college football, receivers that are usually very successful are those guys that can take the top off the defense and can make those big explosive plays. So he's a crisp route runner, he's a technician, but he also has great speed to get over the top and make those big plays.
"So we talk about translating to the college game, I think he'll be one of those guys that will be on those ESPN Top 10 [lists], making those big catches down the field, so I'm really excited to get with him. He's got all the true intangibles of a great receiver when you talk about size, speed, athleticism, vision, stuff like that. He's a great player, he's gonna fit in really well at Wisconsin."
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN JOE BRUNNER
