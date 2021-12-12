NSD Peer-to-Peer: QB Myles Burkett breaks down Badgers' offensive commits

Wisconsin's 2022 class stands at 13 commits heading into the early signing period next week. You have heard about each future Badger from the analysts, the coaches, the players themselves ... but what about one of their soon-to-be teammates?

BadgerBlitz.com spoke with UW quarterback commit Myles Burkett on Saturday afternoon about his peers that are projected to be on the offensive side of the ball.

When talking with the Wisconsin signal caller on Dec. 11, BadgerBlitz.com asked his opinions on what stands out about each player, and what they will bring to the program.