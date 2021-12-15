Wisconsin coaches discuss 2022 offensive signees

BadgerBlitz.com compiled quotes from Chryst and his assistants regarding those players who are slated to play on the offensive side of the ball -- and Cade Yacamelli , whose position is still to be determined.

MADISON - Wisconsin signed all 13 previously known scholarship commits for its 2022 class on Wednesday. Head coach Paul Chryst and his staff were made available in the early afternoon to discuss the latest group of future Badgers to join the program.

Head coach Paul Chryst on what tools Burkett has to help the Wisconsin program:

"Pretty early, you saw that he certainly had enough talent. the more you watched him, the more I kind of liked how he played, competed. Then the more that you talked to him and you're around him, I just think that he's got kind of who he is in the competitive part of him, the leadership abilities that he has. I thought that's a really, really good fit and a guy that every time I have a chance to be around him, I get more excited about him.

"Certainly, what he and his teammates, coaching staff did there, it's not easy to to win a state championship, and even before that, the success they had. I think he loves football. I think that's important for a quarterback. He's got a little football junkie in him that way, but loves competing, and he was fun. He was one of those guys that no matter who you're talking to, he's a connector. He connects other guys in the group, and I think he's just got a lot of qualities that you just you know are important and things that we value. And I'm excited certainly about Myles."