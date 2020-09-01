Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2021 class: September Edition
With Wisconsin sitting on 16 commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the ninth edition of the State of the 2021 Class.
Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one scholarship quarterback in the 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Deacon Hill.
Scholarship seniors: Jack Coan
Top targets: N/A
What's next?
Deacon Hill was told at the time of his commitment he would be the lone scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in the 2021 recruiting class. The Badgers have not extended any new offers at the position since his pledge.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tailbacks in the 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star tailbacks Loyal Crawford and Antwan Roberts.
Top target(s): N/A
Scholarship seniors: Garrett Groshek, Mason Stokke
What's next?
Loyal Crawford committed last fall, and Antwan Roberts joined him at the position in April. With those two locked in, the Badgers are almost certainly done at tailback in the current cycle.
WIDE RECEIVERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two wide receivers in the 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Skyler Bell.
Top target(s): Eric Mcalister
Scholarship seniors: Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor, Jack Dunn
What's next?
Wisconsin locked up its target at wide receiver last month when Skyler Bell committed to the Badgers over offers from Iowa, Virginia Tech, Rutgers and West Virginia, among others. If UW wants to add a second receiver to this class, it may have to send out a few more scholarships at Joseph Manjack's recent pledge to Washington State.
TIGHT ENDS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tight end in the 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tight end Jack Pugh.
Top target(s): N/A
Scholarship seniors: None
What's next?
After Gunnar Helm's commitment to Texas, it looks like Wisconsin will not take a second tight end in this class to pair with Jack Pugh.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three offensive linemen in the 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected tackles JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman.
Top target(s): Nolan Rucci
Scholarship seniors: Cole Van Lanen
What's next?
Projected tackles Riley Mahlman and JP Benzschawel are already locked in, and the staff would love to finish off the group with Nolan Rucci, whose older brother, Hayden Rucci, redshirted for the Badgers in 2019. UW and Penn State are expected to be involved in his recruitment until the very end. Should UW miss on Rucci, position Joe Rudolph doesn't have to take another scholarship lineman in the 2021 class.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two defensive linemen in the 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star Michael Jarvis
Top target(s): Marquise Brunson
Scholarship seniors: Garrett Rand, Isaiahh Loudermilk
What's next?
With a commitment in from Michael Jarvis, Wisconsin may have room for one more defensive lineman in the 2021 class. Marquise Brunson, who could play inside or on the edge, is atop the wishlist. He recently included the Badgers in his top 11.
LINEBACKERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take six linebackers in the 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected OLBs Ayo Adebogun, T.J. Bollers and Darryl Peterson, as well as projected ILBs Bryan Sanborn and Jake Chaney.
Top target(s): Yanni Karlaftis, Jake Ratzlaff
Scholarship seniors: Noah Burks
What's next?
Heading into September, five pieces at linebacker are in place: Bryan Sanborn and Jake Chaney on the inside and Ayo Adeboygun, Darryl Peterson and T.J. Bollers on the edge. Projected outside linebackers Jake Ratzlaff (waiting for the NHL Draft on Oct. 9) and Yanni Karlaftis (postponed his Aug. 9 decision date) each have the Badgers in their top group, respectively, and it will be interesting to see how those dominos fall. The Badgers are likely done at middle linebacker unless something changes this summer.
CORNERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one cornerback in the 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star cornerback Ricardo Hallman.
Top target(s): N/A
Scholarship seniors: Caesar Williams
What's next?
After RJ Regan's recent commitment to Arizona State, it would appear Wisconsin is set on taking just one cornerback, four-star Ricardo Hallman, in the 2021 class.
SAFETIES
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one safety in the 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star safety Hunter Wohler.
Top target(s): N/A
Scholarship seniors: Eric Burrell, Madison Cone, Collin Wilder
What's next?
Keeping Hunter Wohler inside the state was a huge win for the coaching staff in December. The four-star prospect from Muskego also had offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame and Ohio State. With no new recent scholarships at the position this summer, the Badgers are likely done at safety in this cycle.
ATHLETE
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one athlete 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from in-state athlete Jackson Acker.
Top target(s): N/A
Scholarship seniors: N/A
What's next?
Jackson Acker earned his offer at camp last summer as a running back, and that was his listed position at Wisconsin's junior day on March 1. But with Crawford and Roberts committed at tailback, Acker could find a home at linebacker or even fullback when he arrives on campus next year. Much of that will depend on how his body develops over the next 12 months.
SPECIAL TEAMS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one or two preferred walk-on specialists in the 2021 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected specialist.
Scholarship seniors: Long snapper Adam Bay
What's next?
Tyler Bittmann, who attended Wisconsin's junior day on March 1, received a preferred walk-on offer from the Badgers this summer. He is currently ranked as the No. 18 kicker in the country, according to Kohl's Kicking, and could fill a big need at kicker after Collin Larsh's graduation.
PROJECTED 2021 CLASS
QB (1) - Deacon Hill
RB (2) - Loyal Crawford, Antwan Roberts
WR (1) - Skyler Bell
TE (1) - Jack Pugh
OL (3) - JP Benzschawel, Riley Mahlman, Nolan Rucci
DL (1) - Michael Jarvis
ILB (2) - Bryan Sanborn, Jake Chaney
OLB (4) - Ayo Adebogun, Darryl Peterson, T.J. Bollers, Jake Ratzlaff
CB (1) - Ricardo Hallman
S (1) - Hunter Wohler
ATH (1) Jackson Acker
TOTAL: 18