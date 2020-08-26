Rivals Rankings Week: Wisconsin's offensive commits in the 2021 class
With the latest update of rankings for the class of 2021 now complete, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's offensive commitments and where they stack up at their respective positions.
QUARTERBACK
Three-star quarterback Deacon Hill moved up to the No. 21 pro-style quarterback in the country.
RUNNING BACK
Three-star running back commit Loyal Crawford moved down to the No. 26 running back in the country. Fellow tailback commit Antwan Roberts was not one of the 45 tailbacks listed in the rankings.
WIDE RECEIVER
New wide receiver commit Skyler Bell was not included as one of the top 75 wide receivers in the country.
TIGHT END
Three-star tight end Jack Pugh was not listed as one of the top 40 tight ends in the country.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Wisconsin's two four-star offensive tackles, JP Benzscahwel (No. 19) and Riley Mahlman (No. 33), were both listed in the positional rankings. Top target Nolan Rucci maintained his spot as the No. 6 tackle in the country.
ATHLETE
Jackson Acker, who could play tailback, fullback or linebacker for the Badgers, is listed as the No. 29 athlete in the country.