QUARTERBACK

Three-star quarterback Deacon Hill moved up to the No. 21 pro-style quarterback in the country.

RUNNING BACK

Three-star running back commit Loyal Crawford moved down to the No. 26 running back in the country. Fellow tailback commit Antwan Roberts was not one of the 45 tailbacks listed in the rankings.

WIDE RECEIVER

New wide receiver commit Skyler Bell was not included as one of the top 75 wide receivers in the country.

TIGHT END

Three-star tight end Jack Pugh was not listed as one of the top 40 tight ends in the country.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Wisconsin's two four-star offensive tackles, JP Benzscahwel (No. 19) and Riley Mahlman (No. 33), were both listed in the positional rankings. Top target Nolan Rucci maintained his spot as the No. 6 tackle in the country.

ATHLETE