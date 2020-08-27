Rivals Rankings Week: Wisconsin's defensive commits in the 2021 class
With the latest update of rankings for the class of 2021 now complete, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at Wisconsin's defensive commitments and where they stack up at their respective positions.
DEFENISVE LINE
Defensive tackle commit Michael Jarvis just cracked the rankings at his position at No. 35.
WEAK-SIDE DEFENSIVE END/EDGE
T.J. Bollers, who moved from strong- to weak-side defensive end, opened as the No. 4 player in the country at that position. Fellow commit Darryl Peterson moved down to the No. 27 weak-side defensive end. Both are expected to begin as outside linebackers at Wisconsin.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
Wisconsin commit Ayo Adebogun maintained his spot as the No. 31 outside linebacker in the 2021 class. Top target Yanni Karlaftis is currently the No. 12 outside linebacker in the country.
INSIDE LINEBACKER
Wisconsin's inside linebacker commits, Bryan Sanborn and Jake Chaney, were not included in the top 25 players in the country at their position.
CORNERBACK
Four-star senior Ricardo Hallman moved down to the No. 31 cornerback in the country.
SAFETY
Four-star in-state standout Hunter Wohler moved down to the No. 10 safety in the country. Wohler previously held the No. 5 spot.