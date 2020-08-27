DEFENISVE LINE

Defensive tackle commit Michael Jarvis just cracked the rankings at his position at No. 35.

WEAK-SIDE DEFENSIVE END/EDGE

T.J. Bollers, who moved from strong- to weak-side defensive end, opened as the No. 4 player in the country at that position. Fellow commit Darryl Peterson moved down to the No. 27 weak-side defensive end. Both are expected to begin as outside linebackers at Wisconsin.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

Wisconsin commit Ayo Adebogun maintained his spot as the No. 31 outside linebacker in the 2021 class. Top target Yanni Karlaftis is currently the No. 12 outside linebacker in the country.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Wisconsin's inside linebacker commits, Bryan Sanborn and Jake Chaney, were not included in the top 25 players in the country at their position.

CORNERBACK

Four-star senior Ricardo Hallman moved down to the No. 31 cornerback in the country.

SAFETY