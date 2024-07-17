Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2026 safeties

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class near capacity, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the following cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the safeties.

RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL | DL | OLBs | ILBs |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Three-star safety Nick Reddish is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2026 class.
Three-star safety Nick Reddish is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2026 class.

Wisconsin has four proven safeties heading into the fall with Hunter Wohler, Preston Zachman, Kamo'i Latu and Austin Brown all returning. From the group, Brown has also worked in the slot for the Badgers. Wohler will represent UW at Big Ten Media Days later this month and appears to be a lock for a captain spot in 2024. Redshirt freshman Braedyn Moore traveled last fall and put together a solid spring camp.

On the recruiting front, Wisconsin has commitments from three projected safeties, though Luke Emmerich projects to be a "dollar" option for the Badgers. In the following cycle, first-year position coach Alex Grinch has done a nice job in laying the groundwork with a handful of prospects from across the country.

Wisconsin Safeties on Projected Fall 2025 Roster
Player  Eligibility Stars

*Owen Arnett

Fifth year

Austin Brown

Fourth year

*Charlie Jarvis

Fourth year

*Jackson Trudgeon

Fourth year

Braedyn Moore

Third year

Raphael Dunn

Second year

*Mason Lane

Second year

Grant Dean

First year

Luke Emmerich

First year

Jaimier Scott

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

TOP PROSPECTS

It's early, but Kaden Gebhardt is likely near or at the top of Wisconsin's 2026 safety board. The Badgers sent out an early offer and got the three-star prospect on campus in March and again in June.

"I’m in contact with Coach (Alex) Grinch quite a bit," Gebhardt told BadgerBlitz.com. "We’re building a great relationship together over the phone, and it was great to see him in person. Things keep getting stronger with us.

"The coaches told me to keep working hard and that they think I’m a really good fit at Wisconsin. They see me as a free safety in that defense and I got to see how that position looks during their practice. That was good to see."

Cincinnati, Indiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Penn State, Purdue and West Virginia, among others, have also offered.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement