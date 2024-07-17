Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2026 safeties
With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class near capacity, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the following cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the safeties.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Wisconsin has four proven safeties heading into the fall with Hunter Wohler, Preston Zachman, Kamo'i Latu and Austin Brown all returning. From the group, Brown has also worked in the slot for the Badgers. Wohler will represent UW at Big Ten Media Days later this month and appears to be a lock for a captain spot in 2024. Redshirt freshman Braedyn Moore traveled last fall and put together a solid spring camp.
On the recruiting front, Wisconsin has commitments from three projected safeties, though Luke Emmerich projects to be a "dollar" option for the Badgers. In the following cycle, first-year position coach Alex Grinch has done a nice job in laying the groundwork with a handful of prospects from across the country.
TOP PROSPECTS
It's early, but Kaden Gebhardt is likely near or at the top of Wisconsin's 2026 safety board. The Badgers sent out an early offer and got the three-star prospect on campus in March and again in June.
"I’m in contact with Coach (Alex) Grinch quite a bit," Gebhardt told BadgerBlitz.com. "We’re building a great relationship together over the phone, and it was great to see him in person. Things keep getting stronger with us.
"The coaches told me to keep working hard and that they think I’m a really good fit at Wisconsin. They see me as a free safety in that defense and I got to see how that position looks during their practice. That was good to see."
Cincinnati, Indiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Penn State, Purdue and West Virginia, among others, have also offered.
