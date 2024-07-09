Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2026 quarterbacks
With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class near capacity, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the following cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we start with a look at the quarterbacks.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Wisconsin's quarterback room currently features a group recruited entirely by second-year coordinator and position coach Phil Longo. Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke is penciled in as the starter in 2024, with Braedyn Locke, Mabrey Mettauer and Cole LaCrue behind him - likely in that order.
In the 2025 recruiting class, Longo landed an early commitment from three-star Landyn Locke, Braedyn's younger brother. The junior from Texas chose UW in June of 2023 over scholarships from Miami (FL), Southern Methodist, Tulsa and Western Kentucky this summer.
In the current cycle, the Badgers have sent out seven known offers to projected quarterbacks. But from that group, four have already committed to other schools.
TOP TARGETS
Wisconsin was the first Power 4 offer for Jarin Mock, an unranked signal caller from Ohio. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior could be UW's most realistic option at the position after he camped/visited with the Badgers in June.
“When Coach (Phil) Longo offered me, he said I got a little lazy with my footwork," Mock told BadgerBlitz.com. "So I’ve been in the lab working on that and I just wanted to show him how I’ve gotten better with that, and putting the ball where the DB can’t get it at all; he has no chance to intercept the ball.
"He showed me how I would fit into the offense, both the run game and pass game. He showed me some clips — the offense that he ran at Ole Miss, North Carolina. We have a pretty nice relationship. He just showed me the base of their offense, how they do RPOs and things like that.”
Central Michigan, Marshall, Massachusetts and Miami (OH) have also offered Mock.
