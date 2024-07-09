With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class near capacity, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the following cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we start with a look at the quarterbacks.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin quarterback target Jarin Mock.

Wisconsin's quarterback room currently features a group recruited entirely by second-year coordinator and position coach Phil Longo. Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke is penciled in as the starter in 2024, with Braedyn Locke, Mabrey Mettauer and Cole LaCrue behind him - likely in that order. In the 2025 recruiting class, Longo landed an early commitment from three-star Landyn Locke, Braedyn's younger brother. The junior from Texas chose UW in June of 2023 over scholarships from Miami (FL), Southern Methodist, Tulsa and Western Kentucky this summer. In the current cycle, the Badgers have sent out seven known offers to projected quarterbacks. But from that group, four have already committed to other schools.

Wisconsin Quarterbacks on Projected 2025 Fall Roster Player Eligibility High school star ranking Braedyn Locke Fourth year Cole LaCrue Third year Mabrey Mettauer Second year *Milos Spasojevic Second year Landyn Locke First year

TOP TARGETS