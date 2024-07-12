With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class near capacity, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the following cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the wide receivers. RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte is a top receiver target for Wisconsin in the 2026 class.

Wisconsin is expected to open fall camp with 11 scholarship receivers after it added Joseph Griffin Jr. via the portal and removed Haakon Anderson's walk-on tag this spring. Will Pauling and Trech Kekahuna looked excellent in the slot during camp, and four-star signee Kyan Berry-Johnson also got his feet wet as an early enrollee. Michigan State transfer Tyrell Henry could work inside as well. On the outside, Bryson Green, Vinny Anthony, CJ Williams and Quincy Burroughs were the top four, and it will be interesting to see what Griffin can do this summer and beyond. On the recruiting front, Wisconsin has commitments from Cameron Miller, a projected slot, and Eugene Hilton Jr., a four-star boundary option, in 2025. They are likely done at the position with Muizz Tounkara expected to commit to Arizona on Saturday. In the 2026 class, the Badgers have already extended over 30 offers to projected wide outs. Taking two or three in the current junior cycle seems realistic early on.

TOP PROSPECTS