Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2026 defensive linemen

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class near capacity, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the following cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the defensive linemen.

RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Three-star defensive tackle King Liggins is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2026 class.
Three-star defensive tackle King Liggins is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2026 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There was no bigger position of need for the Badgers this offseason than defensive line, a unit that was mediocre at best in 2023. Wisconsin landed Elijah Hills during the winter portal window and Brandon Lane this spring. Hills took part in camp and worked primarily in a reserve role. But Lane, who racked up 44 total tackles, 6.5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 2023, should be compete with projected starters James Thompson and Curt Neal this fall. Ben Barten and Hills often played with the second team this spring and showed some promising flashes, with Cade McDonald also in mix.

On the recruiting front, Wisconsin has commitments from Wilnerson Telemaque and Torin Pettaway. The staff is still waiting on a decision from three-star end Kade Pietrzak, who visited UW, Kansas State, Nebraska and Oklahoma officially in June. A search for a third lineman in this class could extend into the fall if the Badgers want one more.

The following cycle will be E.J. Whitlow's first full one with the Badgers. Wisconsin has sent out a number of offers, but only a handful have been on campus thus far.

Wisconsin Defensive Linemen on Projected 2025 Fall Roster
Player  Year Player (continued) Year

Brandon Lane

Fifth year

Ernest Willor

Second year

Curt Neal

Fourth year

Hank Weber

Second year

Jamel Howard

Third year

Dillan Johnson

Second year

*Nolan Vils

Third year

Wilnerson Telemaque

First year

*Will McDonald

Third year

Torin Pettaway

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

TOP TARGETS

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement