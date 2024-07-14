Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2026 defensive linemen
With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class near capacity, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the following cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the defensive linemen.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
There was no bigger position of need for the Badgers this offseason than defensive line, a unit that was mediocre at best in 2023. Wisconsin landed Elijah Hills during the winter portal window and Brandon Lane this spring. Hills took part in camp and worked primarily in a reserve role. But Lane, who racked up 44 total tackles, 6.5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 2023, should be compete with projected starters James Thompson and Curt Neal this fall. Ben Barten and Hills often played with the second team this spring and showed some promising flashes, with Cade McDonald also in mix.
On the recruiting front, Wisconsin has commitments from Wilnerson Telemaque and Torin Pettaway. The staff is still waiting on a decision from three-star end Kade Pietrzak, who visited UW, Kansas State, Nebraska and Oklahoma officially in June. A search for a third lineman in this class could extend into the fall if the Badgers want one more.
The following cycle will be E.J. Whitlow's first full one with the Badgers. Wisconsin has sent out a number of offers, but only a handful have been on campus thus far.
TOP TARGETS
