Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2026 defensive linemen

With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the following cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the defensive linemen.
QUICK DEFENSIVE LINE BREAKDOWN
Outside of quarterback, there was no bigger position of need for the Badgers this month than defensive line, a unit that was mediocre at best in 2024. Wisconsin is off to a strong start with commitments from Corey Walker, Charles Perkins and Parker Petersen. All three should be contributors in 2025. The staff doesn't appear to be done, as Jay'viar Suggs, David Blay, Chuck Nnaeto and Michael Garner, among others, are still options on the Badgers' portal board.
From the 2024 roster, Elijah Hills, arguably the unit's top player, has exhausted his eligibility. Key contributors James Thompson and Curt Neal hit the portal, but Wisconsin could bring Ben Barten back for a sixth season. Brandon Lane, Jamel Howard and Dillan Johnson are also slated to return, and the staff signed Torin Pettaway, Drayden Pavey and Xavier Ukponu in the 2025 cycle. Defensive line will always be a priority, but it may not be a glaring need in 2026.