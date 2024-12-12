Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2026 running backs

With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the following cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the running backs.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
The transfer portal opened on Monday, and Wisconsin's running back position has yet to be affected. Right now, the Badgers are expected to bring the entire group back outside of seniors Tawee Walker and Chez Mellusi. UW has not extended any known portal offers thus far.
This spring, the backfield is expected to be headlined by Class of 2024 signees Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones. Veterans Cade Yacamelli and Jackson Acker are also in the mix. UW's new offense under coordinator Jeff Grimes could showcase their skillsets more appropriately. Freshman Gideon Ituka and senior Grover Bortolotti should provide some depth.
On the recruiting front, Wisconsin did not sign a scholarship tailback in the 2025 cycle. With that, 2026 will be important, and position coach Devon Spalding should target two in the junior class.