Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2026 quarterbacks

With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the following cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we start with a look at the quarterbacks.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin quarterback commit Jarin Mock.

Wisconsin's entire quarterback room in 2024 was recruited by Phil Longo, who was dismissed in November after less than two full seasons at UW. With that, the future of the group was largely unknown over the last handful of weeks. A few dominos, however, recently fell. Cole LaCrue was the first player to enter the transfer portal, but long-time Landyn Locke signed last Wednesday despite a late pledge from four-star Carter Smith. Locke's older brother, Braedyn Locke, is also expected to stay in Madison. Moving forward, there is a chance Tyler Van Dyke, who tore his ACL against Alabama, returns for a sixth year. Former four-star prospect Mabrey Mettauer has a close bond with Longo, but he wasn't part of the first wave of transfer announcements for the Badgers. News broke on Friday evening that Wisconsin is expected to hire to Jeff Grimes as its new coordinator. The 30-year coaching veteran is expected to oversee the offense, but UW will also likely hire a quarterbacks coach to add to the staff. That assistant is expected to either bring a transfer QB over with him, or help the Badgers target a signal caller via the portal.

COMMITTED PROSPECTS

In July, Wisconsin landed its first commitment in the 2026 cycle from Pickerington, Ohio quarterback Jarin Mock. A three-star junior, Mock chose the Badgers over offers from Central Michigan, Marshall, UMass, and Miami (OH). "I knew going in that I was going to commit," Mock told BadgerBlitz.com. "I actually wanted to commit in June but my mom wanted to make sure it was the right place for me. She's big on academics and wanted to make sure I was taken care of there before I committed. "Coach Longo was really excited when I told him. It was good to take this visit to make sure Wisconsin was the right place." Moving forward, Grimes and Wisconsin's new quarterbacks coach will have to decide if Mock is someone they want to retain in the junior class. If the Badgers elect to take two scholarship quarterbacks, Mock's upside is intriguing. But Grimes and the new hire will likely bring in a fresh quarterback board when they arrive in Madison.

TOP 2026 TARGETS