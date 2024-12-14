Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2026 tight ends

With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the following cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the tight ends. RELATED: QBs | RBs |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin tight end target Gavin Mueller. (Photo by Rivals.com)

Wisconsin's tight ends room was largely non-existent in 2024, at least in the passing game. Tucker Ashcraft (12 catches for 82 yards) and Riley Nowakowski (11 for 74) played the bulk of the reps, with JT Seagreaves (73 snaps) and Jackson McGowan (25) behind them. That whole group is expected back with the exception of Nowakowski, who entered the transfer portal for his sixth season of eligibility. The Badgers are high on 2024 signees Robert Booker and Grant Stec, but the staff is also looking for help via the portal. Wisconsin is currently hosting Tanner Koziol, who ranked second amongst FBS tight ends with 94 catches for 839 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. Wisconsin signed three-star prospects Nizyi Davis and Emmett Bork from the 2025 class earlier this month. With that, UW may only need one scholarship player at the position in 2026.

TOP 2026 TARGETS