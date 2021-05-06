 The Badgers are looking for their second commitment in the 2022 recruiting class
Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Recruiting Class: Version 5.0

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The 2022 recruiting class is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - 22 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers have strong momentum after signing the top-ranked recruiting class in the program's history last winter.

Twenty-one scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2021 season, but it's difficult to forecast how many spots will open up coming off a free year of eligibility in college football. On average, the Badgers have signed 20.9 athletes in each cycle, dating back to 2002.

Below is the fifth look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance to sign.

QUARTERBACK (1)

Myles Burkett, a three-star in-state prospect from Franklin High School, was told he would be the only scholarship quarterback Wisconsin takes in the 2022 class.

"I'll be the one quarterback they take - they aren't going to offer another guy," Burkett told BadgerBlitz.com. "That also factored into it because they are going to take me and me only. They put their trust in me and expressed their belief in me to be their sole guy in 2022, and I'm very grateful for that."

Others considered: N/A

RUNNING BACK (1)

