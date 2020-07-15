The Wisconsin Badgers added four-star safety Braelon Allen to their 2022 recruiting class Tuesday. Here's what Allen's commitment means for head coach Paul Chryst moving forward.

RELATED: Four-star in-state safety Braelon Allen is No. 1 for Wisconsin in 2022 | A look at the Wisconsin Badgers "firsts" in each recruiting cycle since '06 | Coach: Allen "has a diverse skillset that is only going to get better" |