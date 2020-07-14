BadgerBlitz - A look at the Wisconsin Badgers "firsts" in each recruiting cycle since '06

A look at the Wisconsin Badgers "firsts" in each recruiting cycle since '06
With Braelon Allen's kicking off Wisconsin's 2022 recruiting, BadgerBlitz.com decided to take a look back at the other "firsts" for the Badgers in each recruiting class dating back to 2006.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news