Braelon Allen , a four-star safety from Fond du Lac High School, committed to the Badgers after a Zoom call with the defensive staff on Monday. He is commit No. 1 for UW in the rising junior cycle.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound prospect trimmed his list to six schools - Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Florida State and Ohio State - last week.

"Just the relationships I have with the coaching staff at Wisconsin is probably the biggest contributor," Allen told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "I love the campus and I love Madison. They were a pretty easy pick and most people expected that. Wisconsin has everything checked off in my book."

As a sophomore, Allen had 48 total tackles, four sacks and three interceptions. He is the second four-star safety Wisconsin has landed in as many classes, along with Muskego's Hunter Wohler.

"Oh yeah, we definitely talk about that," Allen said about playing with Wohler at Wisconsin. "We have a great relationship and we're close. We talk about that all the time."