As a sophomore, Braelon Allen racked up 48 total tackles, four sacks and three interceptions for Fond du Lac High School. The four-star in-state prospect also rushed for six touchdowns, had over 100 receiving yards and even played some quarterback for the Cardinals.

The plan for 2020?

"He’ll be everywhere," head coach Steven Jorgensen said with a laugh Wednesday morning.

"We have great defensive coaches here who will put Braelon in places to have success, whether that’s in the box, in the secondary or getting to the quarterback," Jorgensen added. "Offensively, he’s our back-up quarterback, so he’ll know the whole system. He’ll play running back for us right away but he will also be running routes for us.

"He’s a great player and a student of the game, and that’s the best part about him."