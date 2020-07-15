 Where does Allen, at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, project at UW. Safety, linebacker or does it even matter?
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-15 11:36:28 -0500') }} football

Coach: Allen "has a diverse skillset that is only going to get better"

Jon McNamara
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

As a sophomore, Braelon Allen racked up 48 total tackles, four sacks and three interceptions for Fond du Lac High School. The four-star in-state prospect also rushed for six touchdowns, had over 100 receiving yards and even played some quarterback for the Cardinals.

The plan for 2020?

"He’ll be everywhere," head coach Steven Jorgensen said with a laugh Wednesday morning.

"We have great defensive coaches here who will put Braelon in places to have success, whether that’s in the box, in the secondary or getting to the quarterback," Jorgensen added. "Offensively, he’s our back-up quarterback, so he’ll know the whole system. He’ll play running back for us right away but he will also be running routes for us.

"He’s a great player and a student of the game, and that’s the best part about him."

Braelon Allen will play on both sides of the ball for Fond du Lac this fall.
