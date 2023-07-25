As we move our way toward Aug. 2, BadgerBlitz.com continues its position-by-position analysis of the roster with a look at the outside linebackers.

Nick Herbig, UW's most productive outside linebacker in 2021 and 2022, was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft in April. He led the Big Ten in sacks (11) and tackles for a loss of yards (15.5) last season.

The rest of UW's outside linebackers combined for just four sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss. Sixth-year senior C.J. Goetz, who started opposite Herbig, accounted for most of that production (two sacks, nine tackles for a loss). Darryl Peterson recorded one sack and two tackles for a loss as a reserve.

The Badgers may not have a main playmaker like Herbig at outside linebacker this year, but it should still be a productive group with multiple players contributing.

Goetz is back for a sixth year, while Peterson, Kaden Johnson and T.J. Bollers expect to take steps forward. Michigan State transfer Jeff Pietrowski Jr. also figures to have a big role and could be a crucial part of UW's production at this position if he can recapture his form from 2021. That season, he recorded 33 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss (third on the team), 5.5 sacks (second on the team) and three forced fumbles (second in the Big Ten). He missed almost all of the 2022 season with an ankle injury.

“It was tough coming off a good sophomore year," Pietrowski said. "As a team, we had great success and were a top-10 team. I was a key contributor to that, had a good year and built some momentum.

"It was tough because you’re trying to get back, and I had a couple of setbacks as far as coming back for the end of the year. It was tough, but it shows you a lot about yourself and a lot about the game. You start to really love the game. You take a step back and look at things and learn a lot about how to be a leader when you can't be out there. I thought I grew as a person and as a player from that setback."