Wisconsin Badgers 2023 Fall Position Preview: Outside linebackers
MADISON — The Wisconsin football team starts training camp eight days from now.
As we move our way toward Aug. 2, BadgerBlitz.com continues its position-by-position analysis of the roster with a look at the outside linebackers.
RELATED: Quarterbacks | Cornerbacks | Running backs | Inside linebackers | Wide receivers | Tight ends
Overview: Multiple players must step up with Nick Herbig gone
Nick Herbig, UW's most productive outside linebacker in 2021 and 2022, was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft in April. He led the Big Ten in sacks (11) and tackles for a loss of yards (15.5) last season.
The rest of UW's outside linebackers combined for just four sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss. Sixth-year senior C.J. Goetz, who started opposite Herbig, accounted for most of that production (two sacks, nine tackles for a loss). Darryl Peterson recorded one sack and two tackles for a loss as a reserve.
The Badgers may not have a main playmaker like Herbig at outside linebacker this year, but it should still be a productive group with multiple players contributing.
Goetz is back for a sixth year, while Peterson, Kaden Johnson and T.J. Bollers expect to take steps forward. Michigan State transfer Jeff Pietrowski Jr. also figures to have a big role and could be a crucial part of UW's production at this position if he can recapture his form from 2021. That season, he recorded 33 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss (third on the team), 5.5 sacks (second on the team) and three forced fumbles (second in the Big Ten). He missed almost all of the 2022 season with an ankle injury.
“It was tough coming off a good sophomore year," Pietrowski said. "As a team, we had great success and were a top-10 team. I was a key contributor to that, had a good year and built some momentum.
"It was tough because you’re trying to get back, and I had a couple of setbacks as far as coming back for the end of the year. It was tough, but it shows you a lot about yourself and a lot about the game. You start to really love the game. You take a step back and look at things and learn a lot about how to be a leader when you can't be out there. I thought I grew as a person and as a player from that setback."
What to watch: UW using Peterson, Bollers in different ways
Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel and outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell showed this spring that they plan to maximize the variety of skill sets/body types they have at this position.
Two players they will use in different ways are Peterson and Bollers.
Peterson, who played in 13 games (three starts) last season, has the most on his plate. In the spring, he lined up at the depth of an off-ball linebacker and as a hybrid safety in the box. He also continued to play on the edge.
"He's got the most on his plate of any outside linebacker," Mitchell said. "...In terms of jobs, he has the biggest menu of jobs of any player that we have. There are some things that he's really, really good at.
"If we can get him to be highly competent at all of those different skill sets, that allows us to have an impactful player on the field. It also allows us to not have to substitute any personnel as we go from different situations."
Peterson said having that versatility will help him at the next level.
"I am not that big of a guy," the 6-foot-1, 247-pounder said. "If I want to play at the next level, I may have to play off the ball a little bit. I have taken that into consideration as well and have had fun with it."
Bollers bulked up in the offseason — UW listed him at 6-foot-2, 268 pounds in the spring — and could have chances to use that size to his advantage. Tressel showed packages this spring that featured Bollers as a defensive end.
"He brings a lot of physicality," said. "He does a great job setting edges. We are running a lot of things that were run here previously, and he is really good at that. We’re also running some new packages that coach Fickell and coach (Mike) Tressel ran at Cincinnati. He’s almost like a defensive end (in those packages)."
Bollers said of Tressel's scheme, "It really utilizes our talents. Getting into that defensive end position, there are a lot of things that are beneficial for me. There are a lot of plays to be made in that position. I am excited to see how it works."
|First team
|Second team
|
OLB
|
Darryl Peterson
|
Jeff Pietrowski Jr.
|
OLB
|
C.J. Goetz
|
T.J. Bollers AND
|
|
Kaden Johnson
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @MHoganReports, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer
*Like us on Facebook