As fall camp approaches, BadgerBlitz.com continues its position-by-position analysis of the roster with a look at one of the strongest position groups on the roster.

None of Wisconsin’s position groups have been (or will be) more entertaining than the receiving corps, which includes four transfers and three players who were productive for the Badgers last season.

MADISON — The competition was high in the spring and will continue to be during fall training camp.

The Badgers did not load up on transfer wide receivers to replace the players already on the roster. They made those additions to give Phil Longo's Air Raid ample depth, as at least six receivers could get regular snaps this fall.

"I'd like to be able to rotate those guys," wide receivers coach Mike Brown said. "Depending on how we do things offensively, which I am still learning..how we do things with tempo and how we are able to sub. All that stuff plays a factor."

At least three of the transfers will be in that rotation.

C.J. Williams came to UW from USC, and the sophomore showed everyone why he was one of the top wide receivers in the 2022 recruiting cycle during spring ball.

Williams began camp with UW's second-team offense, but it did not take him long to assert himself as an explosive playmaker. He frequently caught deep passes and picked up chunks of yards after catches while climbing into UW's top three.

"He's made plays in contested catch situations, which has been really good to see," Brown said. "He doesn't shy away from contact, which is really good to see — especially from a young player. He's working hard. He's a smart kid. So really excited about where he's at."

Oklahoma State transfer Bryson Green, who spent the spring recovering from an injury, is the most established of the four. The 6-foot, 205-pounder caught 42 passes for 723 yards with seven scores for the Cowboys, setting career highs in all three categories this past season.

"Just watching his tape, he does a great job of tracking the ball down the field," wide receivers coach Mike Brown said. "He's a really, really strong young man. He's got a different level of strength."

Will Pauling and Quincy Burroughs followed Brown and head coach Luke Fickell to UW from Cincinnati.

Pauling, a speedy weapon in the slot, was arguably the most impressive transfer in the spring. He ended camp with the first-team offense.

"He has some really high football IQ," Fickell said of Pauling's ability in the slot. "He's got a skill set that's good for what we're trying to do, especially at that spot."

Burroughs, a redshirt freshman, flashed at times this spring and will push for a spot in the top six during fall camp.

"Quincy was a true freshman for us last year, so he didn’t play. He redshirted," Brown said. "But he has a lot of talent that we’ll continue to work and develop."