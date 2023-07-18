MADISON — The secondary is expected to be a strength for the Wisconsin Badgers in Year 1 under head coach Luke Fickell. As fall camp approaches, BadgerBlitz.com breaks down part of that defensive backfield, analyzing UW's group of cornerbacks as part of our position previews. RELATED: Quarterbacks |

Who's in, and who's out?

The Badgers lost seven corners from last year's team, including experienced starters/role players Jay Shaw, Justin Clark and Cedrick Dort Jr., who exhausted their collegiate eligibility. Semar Melvin transferred to Michigan State in December, and Avyonne Jones, A'Khoury Lyde and Al Ashford II entered the portal in the spring. But the Badgers are in relatively good shape at this position despite the significant attrition. They have sixth-year senior Alexander Smith, redshirt sophomore Ricardo Hallman and Boston College transfer Jason Maitre as their top three. Smith and Hallman will play outside, while Maitre will start in the slot. Depth may still be a concern, but it would be more pressing had the Badgers not addressed the issue through the portal in May. They added former Grand Valley State standout Nyzier Fourqurean, a Division II All-American this past season. He primarily plays on the outside. Redshirt junior Max Lofy and 2020 walk-on Amaun Williams will provide depth in the slot, and at least one of the true freshmen could have a role. That group includes Jonas Duclona, Jace Arnold, Amare Snowden and A.J. Tisdell.

The top three

It will be crucial for Smith, UW's No.1 corner, to stay healthy this season. He injured his hamstring last summer and did not play in a game until mid-October. He finished the season with a 71.9 pass-coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus, and broke up two passes. Hallman started the first seven games last season in place of Smith and played well enough until UW's overtime loss to Michigan State. In that contest, he committed a costly pass interference penalty that extended a drive and allowed three touchdowns in coverage, including the decisive score. He did not see much of the field the rest of the season. The Michigan State game and the subsequent dip in playing time shook Hallman's confidence, but he gained it back with a strong spring camp in which he frequently made plays. He intercepted at least seven passes across 15 practices. "Just going through that process, I wanted to be out there and felt like I wasn’t contributing," Hallman said. "But I think that time in my life made me realize and reflect. It brought me back. I wouldn’t say I wanted it to happen, but I needed it to happen. I saw the highs and lows of the game. "It needed to happen to bring me back, and I am glad that I was able to bounce back and show the type of player I am." Maitre, a sixth-year senior, brings palpable fire and physicality to UW's defense. A willing thumper, the 5-foot-10, 188-pounder played in 44 games over five seasons at Boston College. He finished seventh on the Eagles in tackles (42) this past season, tied for ninth (32) in 2020 and tied for 10th (34) in 2019. While Maitre expects to make slot corner his permanent home, he gives UW flexibility. He can play outside and help at safety if needed. "I was bouncing around for different needs and what I was good at," Maitre said. "Being able to focus this spring on the technique and everything at the nickel (spot), I think it is really helping me take steps and focus on that one task."

True freshman to watch

Duclona, who enrolled early, put himself in a good spot to contribute this season with a strong spring camp. He started with the third-team defense and quickly moved to the second group. The 5-foot-10, 184-pounder, who was committed to Cincinnati before flipping to UW, has long arms and the speed to hang with receivers down the field. He is physical in press coverage. Arnold also got extensive work with the second-team defense in the spring. "Every rep that they get is like a battle scar," cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes said of Arnold and Duclona. "They have been getting better, but there is always something new and different that they have to work on. "For guys that are freshmen, as you start looking at it, we still have the summer to go, we still have fall camp to go, we still have the beginning part of the season, and then you start getting into Big Ten play. I always put a little bit of a marker by Big Ten play. Big Ten play is usually the telltale sign (that freshmen cornerbacks are ready to contribute)."

This position group will be a success if...

The top three or four players on the depth chart stay healthy. The Badgers' depth at this position looks better after their addition of Fourqurean, but they're still a few injuries away from being in a tough spot. That would force them to rely on multiple inexperienced players. While Duclona and Arnold showed flashes this spring, they still are going to need time to adjust to the speed of the collegiate game. The other two true freshmen — Snowden and Tisdell — arrived on campus earlier this summer. The Badgers need good health at this position more than almost any other on the roster.