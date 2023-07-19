As fall camp approaches, BadgerBlitz.com continues its position-by-position analysis of the roster with a look at the running backs.

Junior Braelon Allen has rushed for 2,510 yards and 23 touchdowns since breaking out as a true freshman. Chez Mellusi , a fifth-year senior who transferred to UW from Clemson two seasons ago, has been effective when healthy. He amassed 1,288 yards with seven scores over the last two seasons.

MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers have one of the best running back duos in the country ahead of the 2023 season.

Yes, Wisconsin's offensive scheme changed drastically with the arrival of offensive coordinator Phil Longo and his Air Raid.

No, that does not mean the Badgers' running backs will be utilized less. In fact, numbers from Longo's four years as North Carolina's offensive coordinator suggest Allen and Mellusi could be in store for the same (if not more) production on the ground.

"We are going to be more diverse than we have been. We want to throw the ball more effectively and maybe even more rep-wise than we have done," Longo said. "But you want to be effective at both. I would be an idiot not to run the football with the backfield that we have and the offensive line that we have."

From 2019-22, the Tar Heels under Longo racked up 10,074 yards rushing (first in the ACC in that span) and 102 rushing touchdowns (second in the ACC). Two of his running backs — Javonte Williams and Michael Carter — each amassed more than 1,000 yards in 2020. Ty Chandler rushed for 1,092 yards and 13 scores the following season.

"One of the first things me and Braelon talked about (was how North Carolina's running backs performed under Longo)," Mellusi said.

The most notable way Allen and Mellusi will benefit from this scheme is that they will face fewer loaded boxes. Allen saw more eight- or nine-man boxes than any running back in the country over the last two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

"Playing in an offense that's more spread out, a threat to throw the ball deep more consistently. I think it's gonna automatically loosen up the defenses," Allen said.

The scheme should also make both more well-rounded NFL draft prospects because they'll have more prominent roles in UW's passing attack.

Allen has 21 career receptions for 143 yards. Mellusi has caught nine passes for 91 yards at UW.

“I feel like I can be more successful coming out of the backfield," Mellusi said. "I don’t need 30 carries, I don’t need 20 carries. I can get 10 carries, but maybe I can get five or 10 catches and be super effective. I think this offense allows me to be in space and not take a beating as much."