More Spring Camp Coverage: ($) Practice Report: Day 14 / Williams ready to make plays for UW / ($) What Stood Out: Day 13 / ($) Practice Report: Day 13 / ($) What Stood Out: Day 12 / ($) Practice Report: Day 12 / WATCH: Paul Chryst Press Conference / ($) What Stood Out: Day 11 / ($) Practice Report: Day 11 / The Redshirts: Emmet Perry / ($) What Stood Out: Day 10 / ($) Practice Report: Day 10 / Badgers looking to fill a void at tight end

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their 14th spring practice on Thursday morning inside the McClain Center, and BadgerBlitz.com's John Veldhuis was there taking notes.

What stood out to him during Practice No. 14?

START YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO BADGERBLITZ.COM TODAY