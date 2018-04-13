MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held another scrimmage during their practice on Friday night after the team decided to cancel this year's spring game due to an inclement weather forecast.

Head coach Paul Chryst met with local reporters after the scrimmage, and said that despite the cancellation he thought his team was still able to have a good week of camp.

"I thought it was a good week, all in all," Chryst said. "It's unfortunate we weren't able to play the game outside for the fans ... but I thought it was a good week. Every play this time of year is good - and wether it was positive or not, there's great learning. We've just got to keep growing and learning and finish next year strong."

