Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-17 18:10:17 -0500') }} football Edit

What Stood Out: Day 13

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

More Spring Camp Coverage: ($) Practice Report: Day 13 / ($) What Stood Out: Day 12 / ($) Practice Report: Day 12 / WATCH: Paul Chryst Press Conference / ($) What Stood Out: Day 11 / ($) Practice Report: Day 11 / The Redshirts: Emmet Perry / ($) What Stood Out: Day 10 / ($) Practice Report: Day 10 / Badgers looking to fill a void at tight end / Young defensive linemen eager to compete for playing time / ($) What Stood Out: Day 9

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their 13th spring practice on Tuesday morning inside the McClain Center, and BadgerBlitz.com's John Veldhuis was there taking notes.

What stood out to him during Practice No. 13?

START YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO BADGERBLITZ.COM TODAY

Mgweehiv7e6znp06q5xz
UW Athletics
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}