More Spring Camp Coverage: ($) What Stood Out: Day 12 / ($) Practice Report: Day 12 / WATCH: Paul Chryst Press Conference / ($) What Stood Out: Day 11 / ($) Practice Report: Day 11 / The Redshirts: Emmet Perry / ($) What Stood Out: Day 10 / ($) Practice Report: Day 10 / Badgers looking to fill a void at tight end / Young defensive linemen eager to compete for playing time / ($) What Stood Out: Day 9

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held a two-hour practice session inside the McClain Center on Tuesday morning, and BadgerBlitz.com was there to take in all the action. Our practice report is included below.

START YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO BADGERBLITZ.COM TODAY