WAUWATOSA - Week 6 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Hart Park in Wauwatosa, where 2020 tailback Rashad Lampkin and his Brookfield Central teammates took on Marquette University High School.

Lampkin, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound junior, scored three touchdowns and rushed for 137 yards on the ground, but Brookfield Central came up just short in a 28-22 loss to the Hilltoppers.

***Full analysis and insight from Lampkins's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***