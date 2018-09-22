Week 6 In-State Blitz: 2020 RB Rashad Lampkin
WAUWATOSA - Week 6 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Hart Park in Wauwatosa, where 2020 tailback Rashad Lampkin and his Brookfield Central teammates took on Marquette University High School.
Lampkin, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound junior, scored three touchdowns and rushed for 137 yards on the ground, but Brookfield Central came up just short in a 28-22 loss to the Hilltoppers.
