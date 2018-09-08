WAUKESHA - Week 4 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Carroll University, where 2020 Wisconsin target Ben Kreul and his Waukesha Catholic Memorial feel to Muskego, 28-27.

Week 1: 2020 defensive end Michael Lois | Week 2: 2019 running back Julius Davis | Week 3 2020 offensive lineman Trey Wedig |