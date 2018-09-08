Week 4 In-State Blitz: 2020 three-star linebacker Ben Kreul
WAUKESHA - Week 4 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Carroll University, where 2020 Wisconsin target Ben Kreul and his Waukesha Catholic Memorial feel to Muskego, 28-27.
Kreul, a 6-foot-3, 221-pound linebacker, currently has offers from Iowa State and Nebraska, with strong interest coming from Notre Dame, Iowa, Michigan State and Wisconsin, among others.
