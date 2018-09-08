Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-08 09:05:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 4 In-State Blitz: 2020 three-star linebacker Ben Kreul

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

WAUKESHA - Week 4 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Carroll University, where 2020 Wisconsin target Ben Kreul and his Waukesha Catholic Memorial feel to Muskego, 28-27.

Kreul, a 6-foot-3, 221-pound linebacker, currently has offers from Iowa State and Nebraska, with strong interest coming from Notre Dame, Iowa, Michigan State and Wisconsin, among others.

***Full analysis and insight from Kreul's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

