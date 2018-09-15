MADISON - Week 5 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Madison La Follette, where 2019 Wisconsin commit Keeanu Benton and his Janesville Craig teammates defeated the Lancers, 17-10.

Week 1: 2020 defensive end Michael Lois | Week 2: 2019 running back Julius Davis | Week 3: 2020 offensive lineman Trey Wedig | Week 4: 2020 LB Ben Kreul |