Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-15 11:23:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 5 In-State Blitz: 2019 Wisconsin commit Keeanu Benton

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

MADISON - Week 5 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Madison La Follette, where 2019 Wisconsin commit Keeanu Benton and his Janesville Craig teammates defeated the Lancers, 17-10.

Week 1: 2020 defensive end Michael Lois | Week 2: 2019 running back Julius Davis | Week 3: 2020 offensive lineman Trey Wedig | Week 4: 2020 LB Ben Kreul |

Benton, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive tackle, helped Craig improve to 4-1 on the season with the win.

***Full analysis and insight from Benton's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}