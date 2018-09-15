Week 5 In-State Blitz: 2019 Wisconsin commit Keeanu Benton
MADISON - Week 5 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Madison La Follette, where 2019 Wisconsin commit Keeanu Benton and his Janesville Craig teammates defeated the Lancers, 17-10.
Benton, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive tackle, helped Craig improve to 4-1 on the season with the win.
