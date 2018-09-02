Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-02 09:47:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 3 In-State Blitz: 2020 four-star offensive lineman Trey Wedig

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

WAUKESHA - Week 3 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Waukesha North, where 2020 Wisconsin target Trey Wedig and his Kettle Moraine teammates improved to 2-1 on the season.

Week 1: 2020 defensive end Michael Lois | Week 2: 2019 running back Julius Davis |

Wedig, a 6-foot-7, 302-pound offensive tackle, currently has offers from Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Syracuse, USC and Wisconsin.

***Full analysis and insight from Wedig's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

Trey Wedig
Jon McNamara/Rivals.com
