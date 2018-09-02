Week 3 In-State Blitz: 2020 four-star offensive lineman Trey Wedig
WAUKESHA - Week 3 of the BadgerBlitz.com In-State Blitz took us to Waukesha North, where 2020 Wisconsin target Trey Wedig and his Kettle Moraine teammates improved to 2-1 on the season.
Wedig, a 6-foot-7, 302-pound offensive tackle, currently has offers from Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Syracuse, USC and Wisconsin.
