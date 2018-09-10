Ticker
Week 4: Wisconsin Commit Capsules

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 4 of the high school football season.

Graham Mertz
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Blue Valley

(L) 31-20

Graham Mertz and his teammates fell to 0-2 on the season with a loss in Week 2.
Leo Chenal
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

4

Turtle Lake

(W) 55-28

Leo Chenal rushed nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns as Grantsburg improved to 4-0 on the season.

Hayden Rucci
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Manheim Central

L (27-20)

Hayden Rucci had one reception for 10 yards and one fumble recovery in his team's first loss of the season.

Spencer Lytle
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

4

Chaminade

(W) 56-12

Spencer Lytle and St. John Bosco improved to 4-0 on the season.

Semar Melvin
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Flanagan

(W) 62-0

Aquinas is now 3-0 this fall after a blowout win.

Keeanu Benton
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

4

Sun Prairie

(L) 49-0

Keeanu Benton had eight total tackles in Janesville Craig's first loss of the season.

Dean Engram
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Don Bosco Prep

(W) 37-7

Gonzaga stayed undefeated with a Week 3 win.
James Williams
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Blance Ely

(W) 38-0

James Williams and his Chaminade teammates pitched a shutout in Week 3 of their season.
Joe Tippmann
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

4

Homestead

(W) 23-10

Joe Tippmann helped Bishop Dwenger rush for over 200 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as it improved 4-0 on the season.

Logan Brown
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

4

Caledonia

(W) 56-20

East Kentwood is now 2-2 on the season.

Gio Paez
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

4

BYE


Jack Nelson
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

4

Milton

26-14

Stoughton had two touchdowns on the ground as it improved to 4-0 with a win over Milton.

Trey Wedig
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

4

Arrowhead

(L) 27-17

Trey Wedig helped Kettle Moraine rush for over 200 yards on the ground, but the Lancers still fell to Arrowhead.

Notes

*Running back commit Julius Davis missed his last two contests and could be out an extended amount of time moving forward.

*Wide receiver commit Marcus Graham is expected to miss his entire senior season with a knee injury.

