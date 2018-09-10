BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 4 of the high school football season.

Graham Mertz and his teammates fell to 0-2 on the season with a loss in Week 2.

Leo Chenal rushed nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns as Grantsburg improved to 4-0 on the season.

Hayden Rucci had one reception for 10 yards and one fumble recovery in his team's first loss of the season.

#Badgers commit Hayden Rucci ( @HaydenGucci ) was selected to play in this year's #BlueGreyFootball All-American Bowl at Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium. pic.twitter.com/jOqkR3Lpdd

Spencer Lytle and St. John Bosco improved to 4-0 on the season.

Aquinas is now 3-0 this fall after a blowout win.

Keeanu Benton had eight total tackles in Janesville Craig's first loss of the season.

Also be on the lookout for #6 #Wisconsin commit Dean Engram, #15 #Vandy commit Justin Ball, #13 #UVA commit Hunter Stewart, & #1 #Sooners commit Joseph Wete pic.twitter.com/qgZizYf46s

James Williams and his Chaminade teammates pitched a shutout in Week 3 of their season.

Joe Tippmann helped Bishop Dwenger rush for over 200 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as it improved 4-0 on the season.

East Kentwood is now 2-2 on the season.

Stoughton had two touchdowns on the ground as it improved to 4-0 with a win over Milton.

Trey Wedig helped Kettle Moraine rush for over 200 yards on the ground, but the Lancers still fell to Arrowhead.

*Running back commit Julius Davis missed his last two contests and could be out an extended amount of time moving forward.

*Wide receiver commit Marcus Graham is expected to miss his entire senior season with a knee injury.