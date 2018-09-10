Week 4: Wisconsin Commit Capsules
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 4 of the high school football season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Blue Valley
|
(L) 31-20
|
Graham Mertz and his teammates fell to 0-2 on the season with a loss in Week 2.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
4
|
Turtle Lake
|
(W) 55-28
|
Leo Chenal rushed nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns as Grantsburg improved to 4-0 on the season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Manheim Central
|
L (27-20)
|
Hayden Rucci had one reception for 10 yards and one fumble recovery in his team's first loss of the season.
#Badgers commit Hayden Rucci (@HaydenGucci) was selected to play in this year's #BlueGreyFootball All-American Bowl at Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium. pic.twitter.com/jOqkR3Lpdd— Blue-Grey Football (@BlueGreyFB) September 10, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
4
|
Chaminade
|
(W) 56-12
|
Spencer Lytle and St. John Bosco improved to 4-0 on the season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Flanagan
|
(W) 62-0
|
Aquinas is now 3-0 this fall after a blowout win.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
4
|
Sun Prairie
|
(L) 49-0
|
Keeanu Benton had eight total tackles in Janesville Craig's first loss of the season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Don Bosco Prep
|
(W) 37-7
|
Gonzaga stayed undefeated with a Week 3 win.
Also be on the lookout for #6 #Wisconsin commit Dean Engram, #15 #Vandy commit Justin Ball, #13 #UVA commit Hunter Stewart, & #1 #Sooners commit Joseph Wete pic.twitter.com/qgZizYf46s— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) September 8, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Blance Ely
|
(W) 38-0
|
James Williams and his Chaminade teammates pitched a shutout in Week 3 of their season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
4
|
Homestead
|
(W) 23-10
|
Joe Tippmann helped Bishop Dwenger rush for over 200 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as it improved 4-0 on the season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
4
|
Caledonia
|
(W) 56-20
|
East Kentwood is now 2-2 on the season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
4
|
BYE
|
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
4
|
Milton
|
26-14
|
Stoughton had two touchdowns on the ground as it improved to 4-0 with a win over Milton.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
4
|
Arrowhead
|
(L) 27-17
|
Trey Wedig helped Kettle Moraine rush for over 200 yards on the ground, but the Lancers still fell to Arrowhead.
Notes
*Running back commit Julius Davis missed his last two contests and could be out an extended amount of time moving forward.
*Wide receiver commit Marcus Graham is expected to miss his entire senior season with a knee injury.