Junior day preview: Double-digit visitor list for the Badgers this weekend

Wisconsin's second junior day this winter will include a large visitor list of high-priority targets in the 2026 recruiting class.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at 11 expected uncommitted athletes headed to Madison this weekend.
WIDE RECEIVER TAYSHON BARDO
Offers: Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, South Florida, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others
The Word: This will be Tayshon Bardo's second visit to Wisconsin during the course of his recruitment. The Badgers will welcome the three-star prospect back to Madison in June for an official. Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Michigan State and USF will also see Bardo that month in the same capacity.