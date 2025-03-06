Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 6, 2025
Junior day preview: Double-digit visitor list for the Badgers this weekend
circle avatar
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
Twitter
@McNamaraRivals

Wisconsin's second junior day this winter will include a large visitor list of high-priority targets in the 2026 recruiting class.

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at 11 expected uncommitted athletes headed to Madison this weekend.

WIDE RECEIVER TAYSHON BARDO

Offers: Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, South Florida, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others

The Word: This will be Tayshon Bardo's second visit to Wisconsin during the course of his recruitment. The Badgers will welcome the three-star prospect back to Madison in June for an official. Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Michigan State and USF will also see Bardo that month in the same capacity.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN GAVIN MEIER

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In