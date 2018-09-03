Ticker
Week 3: Wisconsin Commit Capsules

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 3 of the high school football season.

Graham Mertz
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

Bishop Miege

(L) 33-21

In his season debut, Graham Mertz completed 24 of 46 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns. The four-star prospect also tossed three interceptions in the loss to Bishop Miege, which captured a state title last fall.
Leo Chenal
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Elmwood/Plum City

(W) 49-22

Leo Chenal rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. He also had four total tackles on defense.

Hayden Rucci
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Garden Spot

(W) 62-0

Hayden Rucci had one reception for 19 yards in a blowout win for Warwick.
Spencer Lytle
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Millani

(W) 52-14

Spencer Lytle had two sacks and nine total tackles as St. John Bosco improved to 3-0 on the season.

Semar Melvin
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Piper

(W) 35-6

St. Thomas Aquinas improved to 2-0 with a win over Piper.

Keeanu Benton
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Verona

(W) 26-20

Janesville Craig improved to 3-0 on the season with an impressive win over Verona, but Keeanu Benton apparently suffered an injury during the contest.

Gio Paez
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Concord

(W) 33-0

Gio Paez remains out with an injury for Hough High School, which improved to 3-0.

Dean Engram
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Bishop Sullivan

(W) 38-0

Gonzaga is 2-0 after a win over Bishop Sullivan.

James Williams
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Muscle Shoals

(W) 28-21

Chaminade (FL) traveled to Georgia and came home with a 28-21 win.

Joe Tippmann
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

South Side

(W) 47-20

Bishop Dwenger is 3-0 after a win over South Side.

Logan Brown
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

St. Mary Prep

(W) 63-44

East Kentwood got its first win over the season over St. Mary Prep.

Jack Nelson
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

3

Madison Edgewood

(W) 29-9

Stoughton improved to 3-0 on the season.

Notes

*Running back commit Julius Davis missed Friday's contest against Wauwatosa West and could be out an extended amount of time moving forward.

*Wide receiver commit Marcus Graham is expected to miss his entire senior season with a knee injury.


