Week 3: Wisconsin Commit Capsules
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 3 of the high school football season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Bishop Miege
|
(L) 33-21
|
In his season debut, Graham Mertz completed 24 of 46 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns. The four-star prospect also tossed three interceptions in the loss to Bishop Miege, which captured a state title last fall.
Drop it in the bucket Graham Mertz. @BishopMiege_FB 33-@BVNorthFootball 21. #accuracy pic.twitter.com/gR4q4LeIGJ— Jeremy Crabtree KMBC (@jeremycrabtree) August 31, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Elmwood/Plum City
|
(W) 49-22
|
Leo Chenal rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. He also had four total tackles on defense.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Garden Spot
|
(W) 62-0
|
Hayden Rucci had one reception for 19 yards in a blowout win for Warwick.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Millani
|
(W) 52-14
|
Spencer Lytle had two sacks and nine total tackles as St. John Bosco improved to 3-0 on the season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Piper
|
(W) 35-6
|
St. Thomas Aquinas improved to 2-0 with a win over Piper.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Verona
|
(W) 26-20
|
Janesville Craig improved to 3-0 on the season with an impressive win over Verona, but Keeanu Benton apparently suffered an injury during the contest.
Verona now leads 13-6 early in second. UW recruit Keeanu Benton sitting on Craig bench with helmet off. Possible concussion. Not sure— Bare (@BareZachow1) September 1, 2018
Benton back into game for Craig. Dealing with an ankle sprain.— Bare (@BareZachow1) September 1, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Concord
|
(W) 33-0
|
Gio Paez remains out with an injury for Hough High School, which improved to 3-0.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Bishop Sullivan
|
(W) 38-0
|
Gonzaga is 2-0 after a win over Bishop Sullivan.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Muscle Shoals
|
(W) 28-21
|
Chaminade (FL) traveled to Georgia and came home with a 28-21 win.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
South Side
|
(W) 47-20
|
Bishop Dwenger is 3-0 after a win over South Side.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
St. Mary Prep
|
(W) 63-44
|
East Kentwood got its first win over the season over St. Mary Prep.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
3
|
Madison Edgewood
|
(W) 29-9
|
Stoughton improved to 3-0 on the season.
Notes
*Running back commit Julius Davis missed Friday's contest against Wauwatosa West and could be out an extended amount of time moving forward.
*Wide receiver commit Marcus Graham is expected to miss his entire senior season with a knee injury.