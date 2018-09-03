BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 3 of the high school football season.

In his season debut, Graham Mertz completed 24 of 46 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns. The four-star prospect also tossed three interceptions in the loss to Bishop Miege, which captured a state title last fall.

Drop it in the bucket Graham Mertz. @BishopMiege_FB 33- @BVNorthFootball 21. #accuracy pic.twitter.com/gR4q4LeIGJ

Leo Chenal rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. He also had four total tackles on defense.

Hayden Rucci had one reception for 19 yards in a blowout win for Warwick.

Spencer Lytle had two sacks and nine total tackles as St. John Bosco improved to 3-0 on the season.

St. Thomas Aquinas improved to 2-0 with a win over Piper.

Janesville Craig improved to 3-0 on the season with an impressive win over Verona, but Keeanu Benton apparently suffered an injury during the contest.

Verona now leads 13-6 early in second. UW recruit Keeanu Benton sitting on Craig bench with helmet off. Possible concussion. Not sure

Benton back into game for Craig. Dealing with an ankle sprain.

Gio Paez remains out with an injury for Hough High School, which improved to 3-0.

Gonzaga is 2-0 after a win over Bishop Sullivan.

Chaminade (FL) traveled to Georgia and came home with a 28-21 win.

Bishop Dwenger is 3-0 after a win over South Side.

East Kentwood got its first win over the season over St. Mary Prep.

Stoughton improved to 3-0 on the season.

*Running back commit Julius Davis missed Friday's contest against Wauwatosa West and could be out an extended amount of time moving forward.

*Wide receiver commit Marcus Graham is expected to miss his entire senior season with a knee injury.



