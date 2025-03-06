Published Mar 6, 2025
BBTV: QB Travis Burgess Offered, Junior Day, Future of PWOs, March Madness
Matt Perkins and Jon McNamara
Rivals.com

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss Wisconsin's offer to 2026 QB Travis Burgess, notable prospects coming for the team's junior day, how the new roster rules will affect the walk-on program, the state of Max Klesmit's injury, and the team's prospects heading into March Madness.

