BBTV: QB Travis Burgess Offered, Junior Day, Future of PWOs, March Madness

BadgerBlitz.com publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss Wisconsin's offer to 2026 QB Travis Burgess , notable prospects coming for the team's junior day, how the new roster rules will affect the walk-on program, the state of Max Klesmit' s injury, and the team's prospects heading into March Madness.

