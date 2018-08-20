Week 1: Commit Capsules
High school football kicked off this past weekend in a few states, which means there were some Wisconsin commits in action.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Germantown
|
(W) 28-19
|
Julius Davis' highly-anticipated senior debut lived up to the hype. The three-star prospect rushed for 334 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries.
|
1
|
Timpview
|
(W) 49-0
|
Spencer Lytle and his St. John Bosco teammates pitched a shutout in Week 1.
Spencer Lytle and his St. John Bosco teammates pitched a shutout in Week 1.
|
1
|
Harding
|
(W) 56-6
|
Hough, the No. 1 team in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16, limited Harding to six points on the evening.
|
1
|
Beloit Memorial
|
(W) 27-17
|
After finishing 4-6 last season, Janesville Craig is off to a good start in 2018.
|
1
|
Fort Wayne
|
(W) 22-0
|
Joe Tippmann helped new Bishop Dwenger head coach Jason Garret to his first win.
|
1
|
Christ the King
|
(W) 70-7
|
From his quarterback position, Marcus Graham was 2 of 4 through the air for 78 yards and one touchdown. He was injured early in the game, according to the Gaston Gazette.
“I think Marcus is going to be fine,” head coach Robert Washington said. “It’s his knee. He’ll be back next week; there’s nothing torn. We probably could have played him again but I didn’t want to risk it.”
|
1
|
Hallandale
|
(L) 7-0
|
Chaminade Madaonna, the defending 3A state champs, fell in Week 1 to Hallandale.
|
1
|
Portage
|
(W) 56-15
|
Jack Nelson helped Stoughton rush for 381 yards on the ground during the blowout win.
Jack Nelson helped Stoughton rush for 381 yards on the ground during the blowout win.
Note: Semar Melvin, Dean Engram, Hayden Rucci and Graham Mertz have not started their senior seasons yet. Leo Chenal was not listed in the box score of Grantsburg's 35-28 win over Cumberland.