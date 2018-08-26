Ticker
Week 2: Wisconsin Commit Capsules

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 2 of the high school football season.

Julius Davis
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

West Allis Hale

(W) 35-0

Julius Davis had 15 carries for 203 yards and three touchdowns as he helped Menomonee Falls to a 2-0 record.

Leo Chenal
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Hayward

(W) 35-8

Leo Chenal put on quite a show Friday night. The three-star prospect had 10 carries for 169 yards and three touchdowns, two catches for 42 yards and one score and 21 tackles on defense.

Hayden Rucci
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

Ephrata

(W) 63-6

Hayden Rucci had four receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown in his senior debut.
Semar Melvin
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

DeMatha (MD)

W (38-0)

In a nationally televised game, St. Thomas Aquinas pitched a shutout against DeMatha.

Spencer Lytle
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Garces Memorial

(W) 56-0

Spencer Lytle and the St. John Bosco defense pitched its second shutout of the season in as many games.

Gio Paez
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Providence

(W) 48-10

Hough is now 2-0 on the season.
Dean Engram
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

Gilman

(W) 47-0

Gonzaga opened the season with a blowout win over Gonzaga.

Keeanu Benton
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Janesville Parker

(W) 41-0

Keeanu Benton had double-digit tackles—including four for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles—by the halftime in Craig's blowout win.

Joe Tippmann
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Fort Wayne North

(W) 22-8

Joe Tippmann and Bishop Dwenger improved to 2-0 on the season with a win Friday night.

Marcus Graham
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

2

Stuart Cramer

(L) 23-20

According to Mountain Island Charter football coach Robert Washington, Marcus Graham injured his ACL and will miss the rest of his senior season.
James Williams
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

Deerfield Beach

(L) 13-10

The defending Florida 3A state champions feel in Week 1.

Logan Brown
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

Mona Shores

(L) 48-38

East Kentwood dropped its first game of the 2018 season.

Jack Nelson
Week Opponent Result Stats/Notes

1

Baraboo

(W) 28-14

Stoughton improved to 2-0 with a win over Baraboo.

Note: Graham Mertz has not yet started his senior seasons.

