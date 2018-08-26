Week 2: Wisconsin Commit Capsules
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at how Wisconsin's commits performed during Week 2 of the high school football season.
WEEK 1 |
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
West Allis Hale
|
(W) 35-0
|
Julius Davis had 15 carries for 203 yards and three touchdowns as he helped Menomonee Falls to a 2-0 record.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Hayward
|
(W) 35-8
|
Leo Chenal put on quite a show Friday night. The three-star prospect had 10 carries for 169 yards and three touchdowns, two catches for 42 yards and one score and 21 tackles on defense.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Ephrata
|
(W) 63-6
|
Hayden Rucci had four receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown in his senior debut.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
DeMatha (MD)
|
W (38-0)
|
In a nationally televised game, St. Thomas Aquinas pitched a shutout against DeMatha.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Garces Memorial
|
(W) 56-0
|
Spencer Lytle and the St. John Bosco defense pitched its second shutout of the season in as many games.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Providence
|
(W) 48-10
|
Hough is now 2-0 on the season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Gilman
|
(W) 47-0
|
Gonzaga opened the season with a blowout win over Gonzaga.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Janesville Parker
|
(W) 41-0
|
Keeanu Benton had double-digit tackles—including four for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles—by the halftime in Craig's blowout win.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Fort Wayne North
|
(W) 22-8
|
Joe Tippmann and Bishop Dwenger improved to 2-0 on the season with a win Friday night.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
2
|
Stuart Cramer
|
(L) 23-20
|
According to Mountain Island Charter football coach Robert Washington, Marcus Graham injured his ACL and will miss the rest of his senior season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Deerfield Beach
|
(L) 13-10
|
The defending Florida 3A state champions feel in Week 1.
#ChaminadeMadonna HS (FL) & #Wisconsin #Badgers commit 2019 DB James Williams (@gf_jw5) vs #DeerfieldBeach pic.twitter.com/WYN0nPBCIa— Sleeper Athletes (@SleeperAthletes) August 25, 2018
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Mona Shores
|
(L) 48-38
|
East Kentwood dropped its first game of the 2018 season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Result
|Stats/Notes
|
1
|
Baraboo
|
(W) 28-14
|
Stoughton improved to 2-0 with a win over Baraboo.
Note: Graham Mertz has not yet started his senior seasons.