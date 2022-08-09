WATCH: Dean Engram, Jack Eschenbach on their growth, what they can provide

Following Tuesday's practice, BadgerBlitz.com had the opportunity to speak with wide receiver Dean Engram and tight end Jack Eschenbach.

Engram spoke about his transition over to wide out, how he's worked on getting the details down and what he can add to the group of pass catchers. Eschenbach talked about how he has grown as a blocker, Bobby Engram's offense and his confidence in the group being able to replace Jake Ferguson.

