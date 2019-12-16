For that matter, ESPN unveiled their team earlier in the day that included Taylor and Biadasz.

The AP announced that Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and center Tyler Biadasz were named to its first-team, while outside linebacker Zack Baun claimed a second-team designation.

More honors come forth for a few notable Badgers early this week, as the Associated Press (AP) and ESPN released their All-America teams on Monday.

During this awards and recognition season between the regular season and the upcoming bowl contests, Baun, Biadasz and Taylor also claimed Walter Camp first-team All-America distinctions last Thursday and consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors before the conference championship game.

Through 13 games this season, Taylor ranks second in the FBS in rushing with 1,909 yards while leading the nation in total touchdowns (26 -- 21 rushing, five receiving). He also caught 24 passes for 209 yards on way to being named the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten running back of the year and the 2019 Doak Walker Award winner.

In his three years at UW, Taylor has gained 6,080 yards on 905 carries (6.7 yards per attempt) for 50 touchdowns. In 2018, he also became a unanimous first-team All-American.

An in-state product, Biadasz has started all 40 games in his UW career at center. In 2019, Wisconsin has rushed for 240.5 yards per contest, good for No. 15 in the country. He also captured the 2019 Rimington Trophy last Thursday, given to "the nation's most outstanding center" in college football.

Baun currently leads the team in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (20.5) heading into Wisconsin's Rose Bowl Game matchup against No. 6 Oregon on Jan. 1 (4 p.m. CT, ESPN). The Brown Deer, Wis., native also is tied for eighth in the nation in sacks per game (0.96) with Utah's Bradlee Anae and Baylor's James Lynch.