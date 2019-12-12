Through 13 games this season, Taylor has rushed for 1,909 yards -- second in the nation -- while leading the FBS in total touchdowns (26). He also ranks fifth on the team in receptions with 24 for 209 yards on way to being named the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten running back of the year. In his three-year career at UW, Taylor has accumulated 6,080 yards on 905 carries (6.7 yards per attempt) for 50 touchdowns. In 2018, he claimed unanimous first-team All-America honors.

Proud of our man.



Most outstanding center in NCAA FBS football.... and 1st team @WalterCampFF All-American... all in one night!



Congratulations @TylerBiadasz! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/u32yP1waeY — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 13, 2019

Biadasz has started all 40 games in his UW career at center. In 2019, Wisconsin has rushed for 240.5 yards per contest, good for No. 15 in the nation heading into the team's Jan. 1 Rose Bowl matchup against No. 6 Oregon (4 p.m. CT, ESPN).