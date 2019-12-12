Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz announced as 2019 Rimington Trophy recipient
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz added another accolade to his distinguished college football resume, as it was announced on Thursday that he became the 2019 recipient of the Rimington Trophy. The award is presented each season to "the nation's most outstanding center."
Biadasz has started all 40 games in his career heading into Wisconsin's season finale against No. 6 Oregon in the 2020 Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 (4 p.m. CT, ESPN). The Amherst, Wis., native has helped the Badgers grind up 240.5 yards on the ground, good for 14th currently in the FBS.
Behind Biadasz, running back Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 1,909 yards this season, currently good for second in the nation as bowl season begins. The junior back also leads the country in total touchdowns (26).
A redshirt junior, Biadasz has anchored the line since his second season in Madison. In 2019, UW (10-3) has only allowed 20 sacks in 13 contests, placing the program 32nd in the nation in sacks per game given up (1.54).
The Badgers' offense also became more balanced this season, as it not only averaged over 240 rushing yards per game but also accumulated 201.2 yards per contest through the air with its passing attack. Overall, UW ranked 37th in the country in total offense.
Biadasz also claimed consensus first-team all-Big Ten honors last week.
