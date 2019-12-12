Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz added another accolade to his distinguished college football resume, as it was announced on Thursday that he became the 2019 recipient of the Rimington Trophy. The award is presented each season to "the nation's most outstanding center."

Biadasz has started all 40 games in his career heading into Wisconsin's season finale against No. 6 Oregon in the 2020 Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 (4 p.m. CT, ESPN). The Amherst, Wis., native has helped the Badgers grind up 240.5 yards on the ground, good for 14th currently in the FBS.

Behind Biadasz, running back Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 1,909 yards this season, currently good for second in the nation as bowl season begins. The junior back also leads the country in total touchdowns (26).