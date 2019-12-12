Add another familiar piece of hardware to the personal trophy case of Jonathan Taylor, as the Wisconsin running back claimed the 2019 Doak Walker Award on Thursday night.

According to the award's website, the honor is handed out on a yearly basis "to recognize the nation's premier running back for his accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community."

This is the second consecutive season Taylor has won the award, joining Texas' Ricky Williams (1997-98) and Arkansas' Darren McFadden (2006-07) as backs who have claimed the distinction not just twice in their careers but in back-to-back years.