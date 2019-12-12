Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor claims second consecutive Doak Walker Award
Add another familiar piece of hardware to the personal trophy case of Jonathan Taylor, as the Wisconsin running back claimed the 2019 Doak Walker Award on Thursday night.
According to the award's website, the honor is handed out on a yearly basis "to recognize the nation's premier running back for his accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community."
This is the second consecutive season Taylor has won the award, joining Texas' Ricky Williams (1997-98) and Arkansas' Darren McFadden (2006-07) as backs who have claimed the distinction not just twice in their careers but in back-to-back years.
He’s going baaaack to baaaack!— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 13, 2019
The nation’s premier running back ... two-time @DoakWalkerAward winner ... @JayT23! #JT23 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/3GcEngQLBb
This season, Taylor has rushed for 1,909 yards -- good for second in the nation heading into Wisconsin's Rose Bowl matchup against No. 6 Oregon on Jan. 1 (4 p.m. CT, ESPN). He also ranks second in the FBS in rushing yards per game (146.8) while leading the country in total touchdowns (26).
Previous Badgers who have also won the Doak Walker Award include Ron Dayne (1999), Montee Ball (2012), and Melvin Gordon (2014).