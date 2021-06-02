Ten potential offers to watch for at Wisconsin's summer camps this month
After a summer without high school camps, Wisconsin is set to welcome prospects back on campus for sessions on June 3 and June 7.
With a number of intriguing athletes expected to be in Madison this month, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at 10 prospects - five on each side of the ball - to watch.
Note: This is not an exclusive list. More campers will likely be added in the coming days.
FIVE TO WATCH ON OFFENSE
CAMP DATE: June 3
WHY WATCH: Rivals250 prospect Mack Howard, who threw for 2,415 yards and 26 touchdowns as a sophomore, is expected to be the highest-rated prospect at Wisconsin's camp this summer. The four-star talent from Mississippi has been in contact with staff member Bobby Dunn and there's a good chance Howard leaves with an offer in hand should he put together a strong performance.
"I think a strong performance will lead to an offer, for sure," Howard told BadgerBlitz.com. "Things with Wisconsin have been going well.
"Coach Dunn loves my athletic ability and the way I can make throws all over the field. Their offense requires you to be able to make every throw and he thinks I'm a really good fit for what they do at Wisconsin. It helps that my school runs a lot of play action, so I'm already familiar with that."
CAMP DATE: June 3
WHY WATCH: Wisconsin will be the first of at least 13 schools Brayden Dorman plans to visit and camp at this month. The standout from Colorado, who threw for 1,829 yards and 24 touchdowns in just five games as a sophomore, currently has offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Middle Tennessee State and Oregon State.
"Their message to me is that they're super excited to get me up there," Dorman told BadgerBlitz.com. "I actually have family in Wisconsin (Milwaukee), so I'll get up there in late May and stay through June 3. I'll visit right before the camp to get around the coaches and see the facilities.
"Coach Dunn has been the main coach I've been talking to on a weekly basis, but I've also talked to some other coaches on the staff. Coach Dunn and I have built a really good relationship and I love talking to him every week. I'm just really excited to get up there to see him in person."
