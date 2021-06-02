Ten potential offers to watch for at Wisconsin's summer camps this month

FIVE TO WATCH ON OFFENSE

CAMP DATE: June 3 WHY WATCH: Rivals250 prospect Mack Howard, who threw for 2,415 yards and 26 touchdowns as a sophomore, is expected to be the highest-rated prospect at Wisconsin's camp this summer. The four-star talent from Mississippi has been in contact with staff member Bobby Dunn and there's a good chance Howard leaves with an offer in hand should he put together a strong performance. "I think a strong performance will lead to an offer, for sure," Howard told BadgerBlitz.com. "Things with Wisconsin have been going well. "Coach Dunn loves my athletic ability and the way I can make throws all over the field. Their offense requires you to be able to make every throw and he thinks I'm a really good fit for what they do at Wisconsin. It helps that my school runs a lot of play action, so I'm already familiar with that."