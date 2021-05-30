Ranking Wisconsin's official visitors from most to least likely to commit

June will be a crucial month for Wisconsin on the recruiting front, with 17 uncommitted official visitors scheduled to be on campus. Prior to their visits, BadgerBllitz.com takes a look at who is most and least likely to commit, and ranks all 17.



No. 17: Lineman Billy Schrauth

Top 4: Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin Official visits: Wisconsin (June 4), Notre Dame (June 11), Ohio State (June 15) The Word: Unless Wisconsin can work some magic next weekend, all signs are pointing to Billy Schrauth eventually committing to Notre Dame this summer. The four-star lineman could be one of the few prospects to leave the state with an offer from the Badgers during Paul Chryst's time as head coach.

No. 16: Defensive tackle Quentel Jones

Offers: Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Oregon, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others Official visits: Miami (June 4), Wisconsin (June 18), Tennessee (June 25) The Word: Three-star defensive tackle Quentel Jones currently has three official visits scheduled with Oregon also in the mix down the stretch. The standout from Georgia has been in contact with assistant coach Ross Kolodziej.

No. 15: Defensive tackle Felix Hixon

Top 10: Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, South Carolina, Virginia, Wisconsin Official visits: Wisconsin (June 4), South Carolina (June 7), Illinois (June 12), Georgia Tech (June 18), Virginia (June 25) The Word: Felix Hixon released a top 10 this spring, but the focus is likely on the five schools he'll take official visits to in June: Georgia Tech, Illinois, Wisconsin, Virginia and South Carolina. The Badgers will get the first shot next weekend.

No. 14: Cornerback James Monds III

No. 13: Running back Nicholas Singleton