3-2-1: Taking a look at Wisconsin's first weekend of officials and camp

1. Ross Kolodziej has transitioned well into recruiting

During spring camp, first-year defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej was asked what the most significant transition was in moving from strength and conditioning to on-field coaching. He wasted little time with an answer.

"The biggest transition would be recruiting, for sure," Kolodziej told reporters in early April. "Time and energy and having to get on social media."

Despite the adjustment, Kolodziej has done a nice job in his first few months on the job. The Badgers have secured official visits from heavily-recruited tackles Felix Hixon, Curtis Neal, Quentel Jones and Keith Miles. Jr. At end, UW is in a good spot to land in-state standout Isaac Hamm, who sits atop its board at that position.

Hixon and Jones are a bit more open, but Neal is essentially down to Wisconsin and Ohio State, while Miles Jr. is focused on UW, Georgia Tech and Texas. The Badgers have a good shot to land both, in addition to Hamm.

"I probably talk to him (Kolodziej) on the phone once a day or once every other day," Hamm told BadgerBlitz.com. "We're always texting each other and he's a great dude. He shows love, as well as the rest of the coaching staff, and it's hard to not love a dude who's always reaching out."

Since 2002, Wisconsin has only signed three defensive tackles in the Rivals250: Nick Hayden (No. 81), Jordan Kohout (No. 200) and Garrett Rand (No. 218).

2. Wisconsin will have an intriguing group of 2023 quarterbacks on campus