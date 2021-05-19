Four-star QB Mack Howard set for Wisconsin camp, visit
Wisconsin has offered just six prospects from the state of Mississippi during the Rivals.com era, which dates back to 2002.
That number could grow to seven in the coming days with Mack Howard set to camp with the Badgers next month. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound four-star quarterback is confident a strong performance could lead to a scholarship from UW on June 3.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news