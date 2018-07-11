The summer evaluation period begins Wednesday with big AAU tournaments across the country. Greg Gard's staff, coming off a difficult 2017-18 season, will be busy on the recruiting front as they look to add pieces to their future recruiting classes.

Live Period No. 1: July 11 (5 p.m.) – 15 (5 p.m.)

Live Period No. 2: July 18 (5 p.m.) – 22 (5 p.m.)

Live Period No. 3: July 25 (5 p.m.) – 29 (5 p.m.)

The following are centers Wisconsin will likely make it a point to see next week and beyond.

Note: The "top target" listed does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Wisconsin coaching staff.

