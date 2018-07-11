Summer evaluation preview: Centers
The summer evaluation period begins Wednesday with big AAU tournaments across the country. Greg Gard's staff, coming off a difficult 2017-18 season, will be busy on the recruiting front as they look to add pieces to their future recruiting classes.
Live Period No. 1: July 11 (5 p.m.) – 15 (5 p.m.)
Live Period No. 2: July 18 (5 p.m.) – 22 (5 p.m.)
Live Period No. 3: July 25 (5 p.m.) – 29 (5 p.m.)
The following are centers Wisconsin will likely make it a point to see next week and beyond.
Note: The "top target" listed does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Wisconsin coaching staff.
Quick Overview
Wisconsin recently added two centers to its roster who are expected to redshirt next season: 2018 signee Joe Hedstrom, who will begin as a walk-on before going on scholarship starting in the fall of 2019, and Owen Hamilton, a transfer from Northern Illinois. Those two big bodies will get a chance to learn from fifth-year senior Ethan Happ before competing for time the following season.
On the recruiting front, there's a big question surrounding Nobal Days, the in-state standout from Park High School in Racine. Are the Badgers still actively recruiting the three-star senior, or have they cooled a bit this off-season?
Top Target
