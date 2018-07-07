The summer evaluation period begins Wednesday with big AAU tournaments across the country. Greg Gard's staff, coming off a difficult 2017-18 season, will be busy on the recruiting front as they look to add pieces to their future recruiting classes. Live Period No. 1: July 11 (5 p.m.) – 15 (5 p.m.) Live Period No. 2: July 18 (5 p.m.) – 22 (5 p.m.) Live Period No. 3: July 25 (5 p.m.) – 29 (5 p.m.) The following are prospects Wisconsin will likely make it a point to see next week and beyond. Note: The "top target" listed does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Wisconsin coaching staff.

Ethan Morton

Quick Overview

After signing Tai Strickland in the 2018 class, lead guard wasn't a position of need in 2019. But with the groundwork the staff had already laid with D.J. Carton, the standout from Iowa was still a priority heading into the spring. That changed, though, when the newly-minted five-star cut his list to Indiana, Iowa, Marquette, Michigan, Ohio State and Xavier on June 1. Moving forward, it would be very surprising to see the Badgers lock into any new point guard targets in the 2019 class. Instead, their focus at the position will likely move to the 2020 and 2021 classes, where an offer has already been made to junior Ethan Morton. In addition to Morton, a handful of other targets are already on Wisconsin's radar.

Top Target

Offers: Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Stanford, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others. AAU Team: Renaissance (NY) | Event: EYBL Peach Jam (North Augusta, SC) Morton should draw large crowds throughout the month as one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the country. In addition to his listed offers, Marquette, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, and Villanova have also been in contact. "It is a really busy time, but also exciting. I am just fortunate to be in the position that I am," Morton told Rivals.com. "So many coaches reached out, it is hard to remember an exact list and I hate to leave anyone off." Wisconsin was one of the first schools to offer Morton when Gard extended a scholarship during a visit last October. The Badgers will attempt to keep pace in his recruitment, but Morton figures to be a top priority for a number of schools this summer and beyond.

Others to Watch

Cone is the younger brother of Wisconsin cornerback Madison Cone.

Love, a top 50 prospect in the 2020 class, should have Wisconsin in attendance at some of his games this month.

Taylor, an in-state guard from Milwaukee, attended Wisconsin's advanced camp last month.

Saunders Jr. visited last winter and is someone Wisconsin watched this spring. He currently has offers from DePaul, IUPUI, Indiana State, Miami (OH), Northern Kentucky, Stephen F. Austin and Virginia Commonwealth.