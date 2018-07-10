Summer evaluation preview: Power forwards
The summer evaluation period begins Wednesday with big AAU tournaments across the country. Greg Gard's staff, coming off a difficult 2017-18 season, will be busy on the recruiting front as they look to add pieces to their future recruiting classes.
Live Period No. 1: July 11 (5 p.m.) – 15 (5 p.m.)
Live Period No. 2: July 18 (5 p.m.) – 22 (5 p.m.)
Live Period No. 3: July 25 (5 p.m.) – 29 (5 p.m.)
The following are power forwards Wisconsin will likely make it a point to see next week and beyond.
Note: The "top target" listed does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Wisconsin coaching staff.
Quick Overview
After it signed Taylor Currie in the 2018 class, Wisconsin is in the mix for intriguing power forwards in the next three cycles. Atop the wishlist is four-star Zeke Nnaji, who is Gard's top remaining target in the senior class. UW was one of the first high-major schools to show interest in the Minnesota native, who is now ranked as the No. 33 prospect in the country.
Beyond Nnaji, the Badgers have offered fellow D1 Minnesota standout Ben Carlson in the 2020 class. And in 2021, Matthew Mors, a power forward from South Dakota, exploded at Wisconsin's advanced camp last month. He's certainly in the scholarship conversation moving forward.
Something to watch this month is how closely UW tracks four-star senior E.J. Liddell from Illinois. There's some buzz that the Badgers could offer the four-star forward, who already holds scholarships from Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Marquette, Missouri, Northwestern, Ohio State and Texas A&M, among others.
Top Target(s)
Offers: Arizona, Baylor, Creighton, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Memphis, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Purdue, St. John's, Texas Tech, UCLA, Wisconsin and Xavier
AAU Team: D1 Minnesota | Event: adidas Gauntlet Finale (New York, NY)
Wisconsin has to feel good about where it sits with Nnaji heading into the live evaluation period. The Badgers, led by assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, were there from Day 1 and recently got the four-star prospect on campus for a visit in June. With a commitment from Nnaji's AAU teammate, three-star small forward Tyler Wahl, expect Gard and Krabbenhoft to have front-row seats for D1 Minnesota's contests throughout the month.
"What the coaches look for in regards to a player's versatility is how many positions can he defend," AAU coach Richard Hurt told Rivals.com. "Zeke can guard the three through the five. Offensively, he is a multiple position type of guy. Zeke is a new age big man who can stretch the floor. In my mind, he will be a pro. He also has that demeanor of a quite assassin.
"I talked to Zeke and his father before they left for Colorado Springs. In early August he wants all of us to sit down and utilize the experiences I have had from my sons' recruitment, and see what his process looks like. He will see what is in store in July, then go from there. There could be a couple of more offers out there."
