The summer evaluation period begins Wednesday with big AAU tournaments across the country. Greg Gard's staff, coming off a difficult 2017-18 season, will be busy on the recruiting front as they look to add pieces to their future recruiting classes. Live Period No. 1: July 11 (5 p.m.) – 15 (5 p.m.) Live Period No. 2: July 18 (5 p.m.) – 22 (5 p.m.) Live Period No. 3: July 25 (5 p.m.) – 29 (5 p.m.) The following are power forwards Wisconsin will likely make it a point to see next week and beyond. Note: The "top target" listed does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Wisconsin coaching staff. POINT GUARDS | SHOOTING GUARDS | SMALL FORWARDS |

Zeke Nnaji Alex Conover/Special to Rivals.com

Quick Overview

Top Target(s)