Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers seek to hand No. 3 Penn State first loss

Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers seek to hand No. 3 Penn State first loss

Happy Valley Insider's Marty Leap previews the matchup with Penn State.

 • Seamus Rohrer
Five takeaways from Wisconsin's guest list for night contest vs. Penn State

Five takeaways from Wisconsin's guest list for night contest vs. Penn State

Wisconsin is expected to host close to 30 high-priority targets for its night contest against Penn State on Saturday.

 • Jon McNamara
TBT: Penn State and Wisconsin projected starters as recruits

TBT: Penn State and Wisconsin projected starters as recruits

We compare Penn State to the Wisconsin to see what they looked like and how they ranked in high school.

 • Richie O'Leary
Wisconsin set for a huge visitor weekend against Penn State

Wisconsin set for a huge visitor weekend against Penn State

Wisconsin is set to host close to 30 high-priority targets this weekend against Penn State.

 • Jon McNamara
Breaking down every position on Penn State's two-deep

Breaking down every position on Penn State's two-deep

Analyzing the Nittany Lions' roster position-by-position.

 • Seamus Rohrer

Published Oct 27, 2024
Texas DT Jake Johnson picks up Wisconsin offer during visit
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
The trip from Texas to Wisconsin this weekend was well worth it for Jake Johnson.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive tackle from Prospect High School earned an offer from the Badgers during his visit for UW's night contest against Penn State.

