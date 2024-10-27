Texas DT Jake Johnson picks up Wisconsin offer during visit

in other news
Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers seek to hand No. 3 Penn State first loss
Happy Valley Insider's Marty Leap previews the matchup with Penn State.
Five takeaways from Wisconsin's guest list for night contest vs. Penn State
Wisconsin is expected to host close to 30 high-priority targets for its night contest against Penn State on Saturday.
TBT: Penn State and Wisconsin projected starters as recruits
We compare Penn State to the Wisconsin to see what they looked like and how they ranked in high school.
Wisconsin set for a huge visitor weekend against Penn State
Wisconsin is set to host close to 30 high-priority targets this weekend against Penn State.
Breaking down every position on Penn State's two-deep
Analyzing the Nittany Lions' roster position-by-position.
The trip from Texas to Wisconsin this weekend was well worth it for Jake Johnson.
The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive tackle from Prospect High School earned an offer from the Badgers during his visit for UW's night contest against Penn State.
